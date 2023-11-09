Saucy Santana Teases DJ Akademiks Diss Track

Saucy Santana recently hopped on social media to preview some new music he has on the way. In a new clip, he's seen rhyming alongside an upcoming diss track, which seemingly takes shots at DJ Akademiks. The two of them have been embroiled in some pretty serious beef as of late, and clearly, Santana doesn't plan on reconciling any time soon.

"Be a man getcho a** up off that couch," he rhymes. Elsewhere on the track, Saucy Santana calls out DJ Akademiks for the "hateful" way he speaks about women. This is an accusation he's gotten a lot, particularly amid their recent beef.

Saucy Santana Takes Aim At DJ Akademiks

Saucy Santana and DJ Akademiks' feud began when Ak dissed Yung Miami, and claimed her use of a gay slur was disrespectful to Saucy Santana. He clapped back, siding with Yung Miami. They traded various jabs, and eventually, Saucy Santana threated to "beat" and sexually assault the personality. DJ Akademiks then got emotional about the situation during a live stream, claiming to be afraid to diss Saucy Santana because he thought he'd get canceled. While some fans had empathy for his situation, others took the opportunity to remind him that he hasn't held back with his takes on Black women.

Yung Miami, for example, made note of the impact his comments had on her while she was pregnant. "I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while was 6 months pregnant," she wrote. Queen Latifah also reposted an Instagram Story which called him out for his treatment of Black women. What do you think of Saucy Santana planning to drop a DJ Akademiks diss track? How do you think it's sounding so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

