Saucy Santana Claps Back Hard At DJ Akademiks And Saucy Santana

Last week, Saucy Santana inherited a beef with DJ Akademiks. He stood up for Yung Miami when she was beefing with the podcaster and as a results AK set his sights on him. That's created a week full of packed drama for all parties involved. Saucy may have just hit back with the most definitive statement yet. The beef first began with insults fired back and forth at social media, featuring some particularly homophobic remarks from Akademiks.

Yung Miami came back around to encourage Saucy and clearly he put that to good use. In a new video responding to DJ Akademiks recruiting Wack 100 to assist him in the beef, Saucy puts them both in their place. The hilarious rant he gets at both of them for needed to call in favors in their beef. In the comments fans point out just how hilarious Saucy has been throughout all of this. "How does a man w/ a full set have more heart than these nincompoops," and "Santanerrrrr is hot and ready... stay on they necks uncle girl," two of the top comments read. Check out his full response and the fan reactions to it below.

Saucy Santana Blasts DJ Akademiks And Wack 100

Before he was entangled with DJ Akademiks and Wack 100, Saucy was caught up in a different drama. He entered the ongoing tea between Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock. He did so by supporting Jaidyn Alexis' new song "Barbie" which Blueface praised him for. As is inevitable that caused some friction from Chrisean Rock.

It wasn't the first time he weighed in on the couples situation. He's been a supporter of Alexis for a while. Back in September, he tweeted a pro-Jaidyn message about their situation. What do you think of Saucy Santana's response to Dj Akademiks recruiting Wack 100 for their beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

