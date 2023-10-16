Blueface Thanks Saucy Santana For Boosting Jaidyn Alexis’ Song “Barbie”

Blueface is bringing his MILF Music signee- and mother of his child- Jaidyn Alexis to all the heights that he can. Of course, given all their antics and the scandals they created or were in, focusing on just the music is difficult. That being said, the California rapper recently thanked a fellow MC for showing Alexis some support, and putting people onto a banger without regarding the headlines. Moreover, Saucy Santana recently posted an Instagram Story that showed him turning up to her new song "Barbie" (which released on October 2) during his concert in the video clip. Via Twitter, the "BDD" MC shouted Santana out for making the track connect with a lot of new listeners and fans.

"Fastest growing artist I’ve ever seen," Blueface began a series of tweets on Sunday (October 15) about Jaidyn Alexis and her brand new single. "I’m impressed my dam self 4 months 4 songs. [medal emoji] [star emoji] [record disk emoji]. My b***h doing better then yo b***h [crying-laughing emoji]. My b***h song playing in every club rn. Big shoutout to saucy santana he put y’all on fr."

Blueface Appreciates Saucy Santana's Promo

Last week, Blueface responded to claims that he wrote "Barbie" for Jaidyn Alexis on social media. "Come one, cuh. Y'all really think I wrote that?" he expressed. "I'm a whole [displaying gang sings] out here, cuh. You really think I wrote that? Dead homies? That's disrespectful, cuh. So, y'all calling a n***a zesty, cuh That's what y'all saying? Dead homies? School Yard Crip? That n***a that just [fakes pulling out gun, shooting gun, and punching]? The n***a that do all the issues? Y'all calling me zesty, cuh? So, if I wrote them lyrics, that mean I'm zesty?"

Meanwhile, we'll see whether there are any other big singles to come from any of these artists before 2023 wraps up. It's wild to look back on everything that these individuals were involved in drama-wise over the past twelve months. Come December, it might be an even wilder retrospective. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest on Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Saucy Santana.

