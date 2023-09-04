Saucy Santana Tweets About Blueface And Jaidyn Alexis

Many fans online have taken the chance to weigh in on long-running drama surrounding Blueface. While Chrisean Rock just gave birth over the weekend that hasn’t stopped people from talking about Jaidyn Alexis as well. One of those putting their thoughts out there is rapper Saucy Santana. That started with a co-sign of Jaidyn’s new single “Workout” last week which Blueface himself ended up reposting. Now he’s once again making his thoughts known on the situation.

“I’m in love with Jaidyn every time I get drunk I be mad she not right here she turn me up fr,” Blueface himself tweeted recently. Saucy Santana was quick to cosign the message with a quote tweet. A simple “Period!” was all it took to set some fans off. “When Chrisean decided not to share her money with him anymore is when he decided to try and boss Jaidyn up. That’s the real tra,” one comment suggests. Others think Santana has no business getting involved in the first place. “Santana should have sat this one out” reads one of the top comments on a repost of the tweet. Check out the interaction below.

Read More: Summer Walker Twerks On Car While Out With Sukihana, Sexyy Red, & Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana Quote Tweets Blueface About Jaidyn Alexis

Much of the recent talk about Saucy Santana spawned from one particularly funny viral video. The clip shows Santana getting out of an ATL club in a hurry as a fight breaks out that resulted in Erica Mena being arrested. Fans immediately began sharing and memeing the clip as soon as it hit the internet. Even Yung Miami got in on the action making her own funny observations about the video.

Earlier this year, Saucy Santana teamed up with Flo Milli for a new song called “Whole Family.” The hilarious track also came with an equally funny visualizer and has since amassed more than 1 million streams on Spotify. What do you think of Saucy Santana quote tweeting Blueface’s thoughts about Jaidyn Alexis? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Meech Seemingly Avoids Saucy Santana & Summer Walker’s Twerking Antics

[Via]