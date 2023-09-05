Saucy Santana Claims He’s Still Scary Despite Viral Running Away Video

Many online have continued to watch and share a particularly hilarious video of Saucy Santana. The clip shows the start of an altercation that ultimately led to Erica Mena’s arrest and Saucy didn’t want anything to do with it. The speed with which he leaves the entire club had fans cracking up and memes of the video began to emerge quickly. Even City Girls rapper Yung Miami got in on the fun making her own jokes and observations about the video.

Now Saucy Santana is speaking up about the clip, claiming that he’s still scary despite what happened. “Ain’t no day a b*tch think they will smack me in my face,” he said in response to a reported threat from the night the video was recorded. In a repost of the video, fans seem to largely agree with him. “Santana actually has a career that could’ve been jeopardized so it made sense he gotta up outta there,” one of the top comments on the post reads. “We understand when you got something to lose you can’t be involved with foolishness,” another agrees. Check out the entire video below.

Saucy Santana Opens Up On Erica Mena Video

Saucy Santana has also found himself caught up in recent Blueface drama, though that one wasn’t by accident. Last week Saucy cosigned Jaidyn Alexis’ new single “Workout.” The shoutout further proved that Jaidyn’s music is succeeding much more than many thought it would. Saucy’s acknowledgment of the song ended up getting reposted by Blueface himself.

Saucy doubled down with another retweet a few days later. Blueface himself made a tweet explaining how much he missed Jaidyn when he’s drunk. Saucy put his support behind the statement with a quote tweet that simply read “Period!” The interaction was in a lot of people’s minds as Chrisean Rock gave birth to her baby over the weekend. What do you think of Saucy Santana clarifying things about his viral video? Let us know in the comment section below.

