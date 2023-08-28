Jaidyn Alexis’ “Workout” Single Gets Saucy Santana Co-Sign, Blueface Reposts

If there’s any celebrity whose love life we’ll probably never figure out, it’s Blueface. Things have been particularly confusing for followers of the 26-year-old lately, as he splits his time between Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. Over the weekend, it appeared as though the Baddies star (who’s days away from giving birth to her first child with Blue) had recaptured his heart. However, he’s since been showing love to his first baby mama’s recent singles on Twitter, raising some eyebrows.

Early on Monday (August 28), the MILF Music founder sent out a blank tweet with three photos and a video attached. The first snapshot shows the black, boxy G-Wagon with baby pink rims that he recently purchased for Alexis. Blue also included screenshots of his high school sweetheart’s Spotify profile and an image from YouTube promoting her debut single, “Stewie.”

Blueface Has Love for Jaidyn Alexis After Seemingly Reconciling with Chrisean Rock

In the video, the “Thotiana” rapper screen recorded a post from fellow rapper Saucy Santana’s IG Story. He and a friend excitedly sing along to Jaidyn’s most recent single, “Workout,” spitting the salacious bars out in perfect timing. In the hours since the post appeared on Blue’s face, several people have berated him in the replies for once again jumping back and forth between his first and second baby mama. “When a man go back to his ex it’s only to make the other ex mad,” one person speculated, suggesting that the California native is attempting to emotionally manipulate the women in his life.

Speaking of Saucy Santana, he’s had the internet laughing all weekend after a video of him storming out of an Atlanta lounge prior to Erica Mena’s drunken arrest went viral. Plenty of memes are already surfacing with the footage, and even City Girl Yung Miami got in on the fun via her IG Story. See what she had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

