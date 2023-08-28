Yung Miami Says Saucy Santana’s ATL Club Exit Is How She Acts When “Papi” Calls, Turns Up With Her Dad

Erica Mena, Bambi, and ZellSwag’s Atlanta arrest was one of the biggest headlines we saw this past weekend. After the initial reports shocked the internet, further details broke down what happened at the lounge where the group was partying, including reports that Mena bit one of the officers arresting her. Saucy Santana was also at the venue with the embattled group on Friday (August 25). In one of the videos captured as the fight between patrons and security guards ensued, the “Booty” rapper is seen aggressively storming out. Santana’s dramatic exit has been providing plenty of laughs for the hip-hop community, including Yung Miami, who reposted the video on her IG Story.

Above the fast-forwarded clip of a boldly dressed Santana shoving past others at the bar, someone wrote “My man: I’m outside. Me:,” proving that they would leave the building in the same curt manner the 29-year-old did if it meant they would see their partner more quickly. When sharing the meme on her own account, Miami made it clear that she only gets that excited if Diddy is the one waiting for her outside.

Yung Miami Reacts to Saucy Santana’s Viral Video

“Me whenever Papi call 🤣,” the City Girl wrote, referring to Sean Combs by the nickname she gave him long ago. Earlier this month, she thanked “Papi” on her social media pages as well, reminding us that it was her “good pu**y” that got her a new Maybach as a gift from the Bad Boy.

Elsewhere on her profile, Miami has been showing us how turnt up her family is – particularly her father, who had some serious dance moves to show off in a video that’s been circulating on blogs. “My daddy 🔥🔥🔥,” the mother of two wrote over the comedic clip.

Caresha’s Dad is the Life of the Party

Can you see how Caresha learned at least some of her City Girl ways from her father? If nothing else, the Florida native definitely learned how to entertain a crowd from the Brownlee family patriarch. Tell us if you think who the better dancer is between the father-daughter duo in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

