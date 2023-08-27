Erica Mena Bit Police Officer During Weekend Arrest In Atlanta: Report

Rumour has it that Erica Mena was drunk when police apprehended her at an Atlanta lounge on Friday (August 25). At the time, she was with Love & Hip-Hop co-star Bambi Benson, as well as ZellSwag and his boyfriend, Saucy Santana. The initial reports lacked detail. Nevertheless, over the past few days, video footage of the brawl that resulted in Mena’s arrest has surfaced online. Though her charges are the most severe, three others were taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail alongside her.

In the footage taken inside the venue, the reality starlet is undeniably doing too much. She appears to scream and jump up and down on couches while partying. Her energy level reached far above anyone else in the area. When security guards asked her to leave is reportedly when Mena became aggressive. As he saw the large men apprehending his small female friend, Zell stepped in, causing the situation to further escalate.

Erica Mena’s Drunken Antics Didn’t Go Over as Planned

On Sunday (August 27), the police unveiled new details surrounding the incident. Arguably the juiciest piece of tea in the update is that Mena’s simple battery against an officer charge (which only she received) stemmed from her biting an officer during their altercation. It’s unclear where the 35-year-old sunk her teeth into her victim, or why, but answers will surely come forward in the coming weeks when Mena finally feels ready to speak on the situation.

Prior to hearing the latest details regarding Erica Mena’s arrest from the police, Saucy Santana used social media to break down his side of the story. According to the rapper, the reality starlet got a little too lost in the sauce, causing her to act out in an inappropriate and aggressive manner. Read everything Santana had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

