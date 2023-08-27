Erica Mena Shown Jumping & Screaming In Club Before Fight & Arrest In New Footage

By now, you might’ve already heard of the arrest of Erica Mena, Bambi, and ZellSwag due to a fight that broke out at a club venue. Moreover, we still don’t know exactly why it broke out in the first place, although Saucy Santana (Zell’s boo) had some context to offer. For example, he said that Erica was very drunk and got into it with security, and apparently that eventually roped in Bambi and ZellSwag, who was trying to break things up. Of course, Santana fled the scene as soon as things turned sour, because he’s too far ahead in his career to deal with all that. Since this news broke, footage of him fleeing and of the brawl’s chaos in general has been flying all over social media.

Furthermore, we now have a new clip to examine that validates Saucy Santana’s description of Erica Mena. Maybe that’s putting it a bit harshly, but all that the video seemingly shows is that the “Love & Hip Hop” star was having a lot of fun, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she caused all this. Regardless, the new footage shows her jumping and screaming in her chair. Hilariously enough, Santana laughs from his seat as he holds out a hand to protect himself from her in case she falls.

Erica Mena Hopping On Her Chair At Club Before Brawl

Actually, he was probably trying to get her attention to get her down from the chair, but to no avail. “So, last night my n***a was not fighting no girls,” Saucy Santana said of Zell on social media while addressing the scuffle. “He had got into it with the security, the authorities. He was out with his homegirls. Erica was very belligerent, I don’t know maybe she got too drunk. She was real wild last night.

"She got into it with the security guard, there were probably like three or four guards on top of her," the 29-year-old continued. "I got the f**k out of dodge 'cause I don't play that." We'll see what else emerges from this fight and what the future holds for those involved.

