Erica Mena Shown Jumping & Screaming In Club Before Fight & Arrest In New Footage

Saucy Santana had said that the “Love & Hip Hop” star was quite intoxicated.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Erica Mena Shown Jumping & Screaming In Club Before Fight & Arrest In New Footage

By now, you might’ve already heard of the arrest of Erica Mena, Bambi, and ZellSwag due to a fight that broke out at a club venue. Moreover, we still don’t know exactly why it broke out in the first place, although Saucy Santana (Zell’s boo) had some context to offer. For example, he said that Erica was very drunk and got into it with security, and apparently that eventually roped in Bambi and ZellSwag, who was trying to break things up. Of course, Santana fled the scene as soon as things turned sour, because he’s too far ahead in his career to deal with all that. Since this news broke, footage of him fleeing and of the brawl’s chaos in general has been flying all over social media.

Furthermore, we now have a new clip to examine that validates Saucy Santana’s description of Erica Mena. Maybe that’s putting it a bit harshly, but all that the video seemingly shows is that the “Love & Hip Hop” star was having a lot of fun, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she caused all this. Regardless, the new footage shows her jumping and screaming in her chair. Hilariously enough, Santana laughs from his seat as he holds out a hand to protect himself from her in case she falls.

Read More: Erica Mena Arrest: Video Shows Saucy Santana Fleeing As Fight Breaks Out

Erica Mena Hopping On Her Chair At Club Before Brawl

Actually, he was probably trying to get her attention to get her down from the chair, but to no avail. “So, last night my n***a was not fighting no girls,” Saucy Santana said of Zell on social media while addressing the scuffle. “He had got into it with the security, the authorities. He was out with his homegirls. Erica was very belligerent, I don’t know maybe she got too drunk. She was real wild last night.

“She got into it with the security guard, there were probably like three or four guards on top of her,” the 29-year-old continued. “I got the f**k out of dodge ’cause I don’t play that.” We’ll see what else emerges from this fight and what the future holds for those involved. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Erica Mena, Saucy Santana, and this altercation.

Read More: Erica Mena Net Worth 2023: What Is The “LHHATL” Star Worth?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.