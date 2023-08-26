Erica Mena Arrested In Atlanta With Bambi & ZellSwag After Bar Fight: Report

On Friday (August 25), what was intended to be a normal night in Atlanta for Erica Mena took a turn. According to WSBTV, the Love & Hip-Hop cast member was arrested at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road just before midnight. She and two others – Bambi Benson and Rodney Shaw (best known as ZellSwag) – were taken into police custody at the time, along with Kareem Cadet. Everyone involved is in their mid-to-late 30s, and officers have yet to reveal what led up to the physical spat.

The group of troublemakers was taken to the Fulton County Jail. Reports reveal that all four are facing charges of willful obstruction of a law officer. In addition to that, both Mena and Zell received simple battery with the former also facing simple battery against a police officer. At this time, no footage of the altercation has been leaked. Still, social media is having a field day speculating about what might have caused the drama.

Erica Mena’s Weekend is Off to a Bumpy Start

“They are all too d**n old to be fighting like WTH? 👀 I know SANTANA somewhere punching 🥊 the air yelling, ‘Free my manzzzzz,'” one user joked of the “Booty” rapper’s likely reaction to finding out about his beau’s arrest. “The fact Bambi and Erica wanted to be mean girls and now the baby daddies can use this in court,” another person pointed out. “I’m just confused as to where did Zell come from? How did he get into this??😂☕️🐸?”

Usually, when Erica Mena’s name is in the headlines for unflattering reasons, it has to do with Safaree. That might not have been the case this time around, but back in the spring, she publicly lashed out at her ex for gifting Rolex watches to Amara La Negra’s infant twins on their birthday. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

