- Pop CultureSaucy Santana Says Erica Mena's Drunken Behaviour Lead To Bar Fight As Mugshots Are ReleasedWhen his night out with friends took a negative turn, Santana was quick to take himself out of the toxic environment.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureErica Mena Arrest: Video Shows Saucy Santana Fleeing As Fight Breaks OutThings got more turnt than expected in ATL last night.By Hayley Hynes
- TVErica Mena Arrested In Atlanta With Bambi & ZellSwag After Bar Fight: ReportErica was charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and simple battery at the Fulton County Jail late last night.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBrent Faiyaz Refutes Claim That He Was Involved In Bar Scuffle"Wasn't me," Faiyaz said.By Thomas Galindo
- GossipJudge Orders G-Eazy To Stay Away From Alleged Assault Victims After NYC Bar FightThe rapper was arrested in September after his entourage got in a brawl with another group.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTikTok Star Bryce Hall Sued Over Bar Fight, Owner Claims It Was Racially MotivatedThe restaurant owner claims Hall and his friends called him a "w*tback" and other racial slurs, & a video of the fight has been released.By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Explains The Dangers Of Wearing Soccer Jerseys AbroadDrake is making sure he stays protected out there.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBJ Penn Offered Fair Warning By Chuck Liddell After Recent Street FightsPenn has been wildin' out recently.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBJ Penn Receives Haymakers To The Face During Street Fight: WatchThe fight took place prior to his brawl at a nearby bar.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBJ Penn Annihilates Man During Bar Fight In Hawaii: WatchPenn got into a fight at a strip club back in June.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor & GF Hit Up Italy Amid Fallout From Bar FightMcGregor seems to be enjoying a much-needed vacation.By Alexander Cole
- MMAFloyd Mayweather Sr. Says He Could "Beat The Shit Out Of" Conor McGregorCould Floyd Mayweather Sr. take him?By Cole Blake
- SportsConor McGregor Admits Wrongdoing In Bar Incident, Says He’ll Fight This YearCheck out the clips from McGregor's recent interview with ESPN's Ariel HelwaniBy Kyle Rooney
- SportsTyrone Crawford Investigated By NFL Over Bloody Bar FightCrawford allegedly shoved two cops outside of a saloon. By Alexander Cole
- ViralShia LaBeouf Gets Into Fight With "Racist" Bartender Who Won't Serve Him French FriesGet this man some french fries. By Angus Walker