Erica Mena Arrest: Video Shows Saucy Santana Fleeing As Fight Breaks Out

Things got more turnt than expected in ATL last night.

BYHayley Hynes
Early on Saturday (August 26), reports of Love & Hip-Hop star Erica Mena getting into a scuffle with one of her co-stars and some others caught our attention. The 35-year-old was out in Atlanta when a fight broke out between Bambi, ZellSwag, and Kareem Cadet. We now know that Zell’s beau, Saucy Santana, was at the venue too. However, he ultimately fled the scene when violence began to ensue amongst the group.

Upon arriving at Fulton County Jail, all four involved were charged with willful obstruction of a law officer. Zell and Mena are both facing simple battery. The latter received another charge for simple battery against a police officer as well. It’s unclear how long they were behind bars as a result of their actions. As the gossip continues to make rounds, blogs have been sharing footage from Lucca Lounge that shows the blowout, and Santana hilariously running away from all the drama.

Erica Mena’s Bar Fight Footage Surfaces

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

In one of the clips above, we hear a few seconds of yelling before the 29-year-old storms out of the venue in bright pink pants, pushing one person standing in his way. Several people attempt to separate the L&HH stars as they attack one another, but the task proved to be a difficult one as there was clearly some built up resentment to work through between the women and Zell. We’re obviously still curious as to what led up to the blowout. Nevertheless, the discourse has now mostly shifted to praising Santana for not letting himself get caught up in the mess.

Erica Mena isn’t the only celebrity who spent at least part of her weekend behind bars. Finesse2tymes shared with fans via Instagram that he was taken into custody on a federal warrant dating back to 2018, though he sounds confident that he’ll be back home in no time. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

