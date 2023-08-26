Finesse2tymes Arrested On Federal Warrant From 2018

Memphis rapper Finessee2tymes has reportedly been arrested on an outstanding federal warrant from 2018. Finesse himself reported his arrest, making several Instagram posts from the back of a police car. “These folks won’t me be great. Just came to lock me up for a warrant in 2018. I’ll be back yaw,” Finessee wrote. “What don’t break nyga make a nyga,” he added. “I’m outnumbered I gotta against the Feds, AND the opps,” he concluded. At this time, it is unknown what charges Finesse is facing, or where he was booked.

Of course, this is just the latest arrest for Finesse. His criminal history dates back as far as 2017, when he was jailed in Arkansas for a nightclub shooting. Meanwhile, he briefly had a federal warrant out on him earlier this year. He had been accused of stealing a rental car in Houston. However, the charges in that case were later dropped.

Finesse Gets Little Sympathy For Arrest

However, there was little love for Finesse in the comments of The Shade Room post that broke the news of his arrest. “Back there looking desperate for attention and musty…..,” wrote one user. “Tryna blame them for a warrant you had from 2018 is wild you got money handle that shit im convinced these n*ggas love jail,” added another. “Not this grown ass man really recorded himself in the back of the cop car, then with his two feet together in his sappats!!! Chile something is really wrong with this age of time fr. Should’ve been calling his lawyer on the low instead of flexing for the gram smh,” chided a third.

Finesse is a polarizing figure in the rap community, to say the least. Despite being named to XXL‘s Freshman Class of 2023, Finesse struggles to be seen as legit or garner any widespread respect. He recently got a wave of backlash after boldly claiming himself to be a hybrid of 50 Cent, Yo Gotti, and Gucci Mane. While Finesse was likely referring to his particular musical style, people say it as an arrogant and overly ambitious comparison. However, we’ll keep you updated with any more details about his most recent arrest.

