Yung Miami Reveals What Having “Good Pu**y” Gets Her These Days

We never quite know what’s going on romantically with Yung Miami and Diddy. No matter how the public perceives them, the unlikely pair continues to give each other their flowers. The Bad Boy has done plenty of spoiling of the City Girl since they first met. One of the largest purchases he ever gave the mother of two was an all-white Maybach in late 2022. She’s still proudly showing it off for fans on social media. Earlier this weekend, Miami posted up in her luxurious whip, recording a video while bragging about the benefits that come along with having “good pu**y.”

“I’m in the Maybach, you know it’s blacked out / This pu**y good, I make a ni**a tap out,” Miami rhymes while sitting pretty in the front seat. As the “Twerkulator” artist zooms her camera toward the backseat, she says, “Thank you, Papi” – the nickname she’s given to Sean Combs. “On today’s episode of having a good pu**y,” the Caresha Please host quips while talking to us in another clip.

Yung Miami Loves to Act Bad for Diddy

She had just finished shopping and didn’t hesitate to flaunt the large pile of bags in her backseat. “I’m in a Maybach, white on white, b**ch, everything cocaine. That’s what a good pu**y getcha!” Miami’s antics continued. As the other woman in the car with her – presumably JT – joins in, the Florida native celebrates the lifestyle she’s achieved for herself with a shrill scream. It’s unclear if Diddy also funded her day at the mall, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see more gifts from him to Caresha in the future.

Besides stunting on Instagram, Yung Miami has also been entertaining us with her recent appearance on REVOLT‘s Drink Champs. She and JT spilled plenty about their work together in the City Girls, among many other hot topics. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

