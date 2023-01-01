Yung Miami And Diddy Dance To “Act Bad” Together

A new clip of Yung Miami and Diddy has hit the internet. In the clip, the collaborators are seen dancing to their hit track, “Act Bad.” The duo appeared to be in good spirits on their night out, despite some recent speculation about their relationship.

Earlier this week, the father of Yung Miami’s child appeared to call out Diddy in a Tweet. “@Diddy come get yo b*tch my n***a,” he wrote. Fans can’t be certain what prompted the Tweet, however, Southside and Yung Miami were just recently seen together. They were spotted on social media, each sharing stories appearing to be in the same studio. The photos even led to some speculation that the two artists could be working on a new project together.

Diddy And Yung Miami Turn Up

Diddy was also just photographed with his arm around another woman, leading many fans to get upset. It’s unclear who the woman in the photo is, or what her relationship to Diddy is. Regardless, some fans were not happy that he looked to be enjoying a woman’s company outside of Yung Miami. Others called for users to leave both Diddy and Yung Miami alone, as they were never exclusive and even reportedly broke their fling off months ago.

Yung Miami confirmed her breakup with Diddy in April during an interview with The Cut. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single,” she explained. “That’s not my man,” she continued, “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f***ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.” Despite their split, Yung Miami and Diddy continue to appear close, even making out last month. The City Girls star also claimed that if she were to get pregnant with Diddy’s child, she would keep it.

