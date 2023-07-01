Recently, a new photo of Diddy has hit the internet, and it’s gotten social media users talking. In the photo, he’s seen with his arm wrapped around an unknown woman. The artist was confirmed to have ended his relationship with Yung Miami earlier this year, but some commenters appear to think that he’s moving on too soon.

Others thought both Diddy and Yung Miami deserved a break, clapping back at critics. “It doesn’t matter how many times Caresha tells y’all she is not in a relationship with that man, y’all still act like she is going to be upset that he’s taking a picture with ‘some woman,'” one user writes. “Leave Caresha out of that,” they added.

Read More: Diddy Gives Rick Ross A Housewarming Gift For $37M Mansion

Diddy Puts His Arm Around An Unknown Lady

In an April interview with The Cut, Yung Miami confirmed that the two of them had broken things off. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single,” she said. “That’s not my man,” she added, “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f***ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.” Despite this, just last month Yung Miami revealed on Twitter that if she were pregnant with the artist’s child, she would keep it.

Earlier this summer, Diddy worked alongside Yung Miami, dropping “Act Bad” featuring City Girls and Fabolous. The duo were then spotted attending events together, making out, and more. Though it’s clear that the mystery woman in the new photo could very well just be a friend, it’s unclear what it means for Diddy’s on-and-off fling. After the two artist were linked as a couple last year, news broke that Diddy had gotten another woman pregnant. Though the pair hadn’t confirmed that things were official or exclusive, they’ve continued to receive criticism for personal lives.

Read More: Diddy Launches “Empower Global” For Black-Owned Business

[Via]