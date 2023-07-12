Diddy has long been committed to using his money and business savvy to help create opportunities for the black community. Now according to Uproxx, he’s got a new undertaking that aims to help black-owned businesses in the e-commerce market. “Empower Global” launched today with over 70 brands and over 1000 products already available. In the press release included with the launch they say that their aim is to have over 200 business by 2024.

Additionally Diddy himself made a statement in the announcement. “My mission has always been to empower Black entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for

them to access the resources, tools and support needed to build successful businesses. Empower Global will uplift Black entrepreneurs, keep dollars circulating in our community, and make buying Black a lifestyle,” his statement reads. The shop is live right now and already features hundreds of listings with information on various sellers currently using the platform.

Diddy has announced the launch of Empower Global – a digital marketplace for consumers to discover, explore and shop from Black-owned businesses.https://t.co/ZuCkTlTedc — REVOLT (@revolttv) July 12, 2023

Diddy’s new venture comes as he’s in an ongoing legal battle with a previous one. Spirits giant Diageo had been housing the rapper’s two marquee liquor brands for years until they recently separated. The split came as the result of a lawsuit where he alleged the company treated its partners differently based on race. The details of his lawsuit were recently released which features more specifics. Diddy reportedly warned Diageo before they released a watermelon vodka flavor that many felt was insensitive.

There’s even more ongoing trouble in Diddy’s life at the moment. Last month his son Justin Combs was arrested for driving under the influence in Beverly Hills. The incident started a feud between the rapper and Justin’s mother. She accused him of being a bad influence over Justin and also roped UCLA into the allegations. Earlier this month Justin was officially charged with two misdemeanors stemming from the incident. Diddy was trending on Twitter following the announcement as fans poured through his history in the public eye. What do you think of Diddy’s new e-commerce undertaking “Empower Global?” Let us know in the comment section below.

