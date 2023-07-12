DJ Khaled is someone with an extremely vibrant personality who always lights up the timeline with good vibes. Overall, Khaled has gone through various transformations over the years in regard to his obsessions. For instance, he is very much interested in golf right now. If you were to go to his social media, you would constantly see videos of him yelling “let’s go golfing!” Although he may not be ready for the PGA Tour, he is very clearly a huge advocate for the sport, which is great to see.

Now, Khaled is going to be hosting an incredible Charity Golf Classic in Miami. According to HipHopDX, this event will take place on July 20th at the Miami Beach Golf Club. The charity event will help benefit the We The Best Foundation, which is a great cause that focuses on education and the arts. So far, some massive names have committed to the even. Overall, those names include Shannon Sharpe, Fat Joe, Offset, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Diddy, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, and many more. Needless to say, everyone wants to show out for Khaled.

DJ Khaled Wants To Go Golfing

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 3: DJ Khaled is seen during the live taping of SiriusXM’s “Gold Minds With Kevin Hart” at the SirusXM Miami studio on June 3, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing,” Khaled explained in a previous statement. “Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We the Best Foundation Golf Classic. We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.” Golfing is the perfect way for Khaled to promote his charity. After all, this seems to be his new obsession, and golf is one of those summer sports that brings out large crowds.

Hopefully, the event will be the success that Khaled wants it to be. With all of the star power, it sounds like success is guaranteed. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

