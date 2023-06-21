DJ Khaled previews the Air Jordan 1 “Royal Reimagined” in a new Instagram video. The Jordan 1’s impact on sneakers and sneaker culture is immense, and it has changed the way we perceive athletic footwear. Its bold colorways, high-top silhouette, and distinctive Nike Swoosh made it an instant favorite among athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The sneaker shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. We will continue to see more colorways and special editions for years to come.

Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has seen countless collaborations, limited editions, and reimaginations, each adding to its allure and cultural significance. Its timeless design continues to inspire designers and fashion enthusiasts, transcending generations and remaining a staple in sneaker collections worldwide. Now, with DJ Khaled previewing an upcoming “Royal Reimagined” Air Jordan 1, we can expect another chapter in the legacy of this iconic shoe, further cementing its place in sneaker history.

“Royal Reimagined” Air Jordan 1

Thank you to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram for providing this video of the Air Jordan 1 “Royal Reimagined.” The sneaker keeps the same Royal colorway scheme with black, white, and royal blue all over. The difference in this pair is the sneaker is completely made of suede, not the same leather used in the Jordan 1 “Royal.” The sneaker also features the Air Jordan Wings logo on the side of the ankle and the Nike Air emblem on the tongue. Overall, this sneaker maintains the “Royal” feel but gives the sneaker a new texture.

These sneakers are currently rumored to release on November 4th of this year. Be aware that there has been no official announcement from Jordan Brand or Nike. The retail price for this pair will almost certainly be $180. In the comments section, let us know what you think about this pair. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable companies.

