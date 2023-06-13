Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the best variations of the iconic AJ1. Although there are plenty of great variations of this shoe, the Jordan 1 Low is just very unique. At the end of the day, it gives fans that iconic Air Jordan 1 aesthetic, but with some low-top sensibilities. It is hard to really hate on that as it delivers a shoe that is perfect for the summer. Additionally, it is a great shoe for those who just hate wearing high tops.

Throughout 2023, this shoe has gotten a whole bunch of amazing colorways. Some of these color schemes have already been released onto the market. However, there are plenty more on the horizon for this year. In fact, it seems like we are made privy to some of these color schemes, each and every week. Now, we have some detailed images from the likes of @sneakerknockerzllc. These images are for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe,” which references an iconic AJ1.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Brown Elephant” Revealed

“Black Toe” Air Jordan 1 Low

Firstly, this shoe has a white leather base that begins on the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, we get black leather overlays, especially on the Nike swoosh. Lastly, red appears on the back heel which adds that Chicago Bulls touch. This all comes together to create a shoe that a lot of purists are going to be able to appreciate.

For now, it is being reported by Flight Club that these will drop on July 28th. Overall, this is an iconic color scheme, and we’re sure a lot of sneakerheads will be very interested in these. Pairs will be available through GOAT and Flight Club in a large array of sizes. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Sail” Gets New Details