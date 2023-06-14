DJ Khaled apparently wants to be better safe than sorry when it comes to his recent viral fall from a surfboard. After that accident, the music mogul felt a lot of pain and had to pay a visit to the doctor’s office to make sure he was okay. It’s not clear exactly what went wrong or what aspect of his fall is making him worry about his health, but fortunately it doesn’t seem like he wants to risk anything. During his message to fans via Instagram, he let them know that he hadn’t been able to sleep for about 48 hours. That’s quite the serious side effect, and hopefully his next IG video will be one of assurance that everything’s back to normal.

“Guys, I’m getting an X-ray. I’m in pain, I’ve been in pain,” DJ Khaled expressed in the doctor’s office. “I got golf, golf and studio seven days a week. But I went surfing the other day and that fall, I was hoping it was just a bruised muscle or just a bruise. I just wanna make sure the bone ain’t broken, ’cause I been up 48 hours I haven’t slept. This morning I tried to explain to them that pain is high level.” Then, he said he needs this resolved quick in order to go back to “creating some incredible music.”

In fact, the We The Best Music head honcho has been going hard when it comes to golf. He launched his own We The Best Foundation Golf Classic, sponsored by Jordan and taking place at the Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20. All proceeds will fund the foundation’s efforts in arts-related projects, education outreach, and other missions. In a statement, DJ Khaled remarked how much the event meant to him and how it’s an extension of his love of the sport.

“Just to be out on the golf course with close friends and family of mine is a blessing,” he shared. “Giving back makes it even better. I can’t wait to see you all at the first-ever We the Best Foundation Golf Classic… We’re starting something very special here while introducing the sport of golf to a wider community.” Hopefully his surfing accident didn’t do anything serious and he can hit the course again with his loved ones very soon. For more updates and the latest news on DJ Khaled, check back in with HNHH.

