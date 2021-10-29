accident
- MusicKanye West's “Beg Forgiveness" Lyrics Save Stranded Skier's LifeA San Francisco man recently got lost on a skiing trip, and listened to "Vultures 1" as he awaited rescue.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Wayne Says Tyler, The Creator Once Blamed Him For Skateboard AccidentLil Wayne recently recalled Tyler, The Creator blaming him for a skateboarding accident while speaking with Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKhalid's Mom Provides An Update After His Car AccidentKhalid is doing well after the car accident, according to his mother.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Reveals Doctor Visit After His Surfing MishapHere's hoping that Khaled's doing well after his belly flop went viral.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFridayy Leaks Chris Brown Collaboration By "Accident"Fridayy "accidentally" leaked his new collab with Chris Brown.By Caroline Fisher
- TVJeremy Renner: Body Cam Shows Paramedics Saving HimThe "Hawkeye" actor owes his life to the medical professionals on the scene.By Noah Grant
- MusicFrank Ocean Reportedly Had Bike Accident Pre-Coachella, Forced Set ChangesAn ankle injury might have caused the overhauls and last-minute changes that outraged so many fans after his long-awaited set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesJeremy Renner's 911 Call From Snow Plow Accident RevealedThe famed "Avengers" actor suffered a scary snow plow accident on New Year's Day, and is now recovering.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeTy Dolla $ign Updates Fans After Sharing Cryptic Hospital PhotoThe singer thanked his friends and teenage daughter for holding him down throughout the scary situation.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAfroman Falls Off Stage: WatchAfroman took a bit of a tumble at a show in New Hampshire.By Rex Provost
- GramLil Duval Undergoes Surgery After Car Hit Him While He Was On A 4-WheelerThe comedian uploaded a video showing him in a gurney being transported by helicopter.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJoe Biden Falls Off Bike, Says, "I'm Good"The president hit the pavement near his Delaware beach house.By Rex Provost
- CrimeL.A. Rapper Yngx 17 Killed In Tragic Road Rage Incident: ReportReports state he was a pedestrian who got into an argument with a motorist, and when the rapper climbed on the truck's trailer, an accident occurred.By Erika Marie
- SportsDeshazor Everett 911 Call Surfaces Online Following Car AccidentAn onlooker called 911 to describe Deshazor Everett's car accident.By Marc Griffin
- Pop Culture"Rust" Armorer Denies Responsibility For Death Of Halyna Hutchins: ReportHannah Gutierrez-Reed issued a statement via her lawyer where she claimed the tragic accident was not her fault.By Erika Marie