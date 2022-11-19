It’s been a tough year for Afroman. In August, the rapper’s home in Ohio was raided by the police, who were allegedly looking for guns and drugs. Next, at a show in New Hampshire, the “Crazy Rap” musician fell off the stage.

The accident occurred during Afroman’s rendition of his hit single, “Because I Got High.” Luckily, it seemed like the rapper was okay. He finished the show on Friday, and smiled the whole way through.

396462 25: Singer Afroman attends the 2001 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Resort and Casino October 26, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images)

In a video capturing the tumble, Afroman walks back and forth on the small stage, nursing a drink. The packed crowd is singing along to the hit, when suddenly the rapper falls off the ledge. He exclaims, “Oh s**t” and “f**k.”

The crowd is shocked, and in the video, you can hear people yelling, “Oh no,” and “Afroman!”. The main casualty is Afroman’s drink, which goes flying on his way down. Security quickly descends on the 48-year-old rapper, and helps him back onto the stage.

Apparently, it wasn’t the only mishap that occurred during the show. Afroman’s DJ had some issues operating his laptop. but reports say that Afroman was able to distract from the technical issues by shredding on his guitar.

Additionally, this isn’t the first time Afroman has fallen off stage. Back in 2020, the comedy-rapper was strutting the stage at Montbleu Resort in Lake Tahoe when he tripped and fell to the ground. He gracefully recovered, however, and managed not to break the pimp chalice he was holding. The fall was during another one of the rapper’s hits, “Crazy Rap.”

Afterwards, it became clear why Afroman was so intent on keeping the chalice in tact. His producer Ditch said that the cup was from Crunk Cup’s Debby the Glass Lady, and it sells for three thousand dollars.

Check out the video below. Careful, Afroman!

