Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident shocked the world, and the audio from the 911 call that saved him just leaked. Moreover, a snow plow crushed the Hawkeye actor on New Year’s Day, an accident which caused no further harm to anyone else. However, this new leaked 911 call shows the distress of the moment and the details that respondents worked with.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Furthermore, TMZ posted the phone call, in which a man speaks as the actor groans in the background.

The Call

“Someone’s been run over by a snowcat. Hurry!” the call begins. “Someone is in front of my house on the ground. He got run over by a snowcat. He’s been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance… Listen to me, we might want to get Life Flight out here immediately.”

Moreover, the Life Flight Network is fast aerial transport used to save endangered lives in critical circumstances. Later on in the clip, the caller explained Renner’s injuries.

“Rib issues… crushed up on his right side…” the man said. “His right chest and upper torso and his ribs look like they might be crushed. He has a head wound as well.”

Meanwhile, the respondent was unable to give them a solid estimated time of arrival, given “snow on the mountain.”

“His breaths are getting shorter, so please,” the caller said. “[He’s experiencing] shallow breath, a lot of pain. He’s conscious, we got him covered in blankets. His head is covered…Don’t be drifting off,” he told the Wind River actor. “Stay awake.”

Since that moment, officials took Renner to an ICU, where he stayed for days. After undergoing two surgeries, the actor is in a recovery process. Still, he had enough time to update fans via Instagram and let them know he was okay. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Still, what do you think of this leaked 911 call of Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH to see more wild stories and revelations in pop culture.

[via]