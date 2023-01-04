After being a victim of a recent snow plow accident and being rushed to the intensive care unit, actor Jeremy Renner offered his fans and loved ones an update while in a hospital bed.

Sharing a selfie with bruises covering his face, Renner revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he’s “too messed up now to type.” But he thanked everyone for their support nonetheless.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” the Hurt Locker actor wrote, adding, “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Several celebrities entered his comments to lend their support. Fellow Avengers star Chris Hemsworth wrote underneath the post, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

Chris Evans added, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Sending his love, Chris Evans also commented. “Continued prayers your way brutha,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor wrote, adding a heart emoji.

According to the Reno-Gazette Journal, the 51-year-old was run over by a snow plow after it began to roll near his property. Renner was reportedly helping someone remove their car from the snow shortly before the accident occurred.

Revealing that foul play is not believed to be a factor in this case, Sheriff Darin Balaam shared about the incident in a recent press conference, “An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the Pistenbully came to rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway,” continuing, “We believe this is a tragic accident.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the “Hawkeye” Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Neighbors nearby reportedly aided the actor until medical personnel arrived on the scene. He was then airlifted to a local hospital in Reno, Nevada, and later placed in the intensive care unit.

Though the accident could’ve proved fatal, we’re happy that the actor appears to be recovering from the scary experience.

Check back in with HNHH for any new updates.

[Via]