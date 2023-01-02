TMZ has obtained video showing Jeremy Renner’s helicopter flight to a nearby hospital after a snowplowing accident on Sunday. The outlet says the clip was recorded shortly after he got onboard around 9:50 AM.

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative told CNN in a statement. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

BURBANK, CA – APRIL 11: Jeremy Renner at the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” Press Conference at Walt Disney Studios on April 11, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

TMZ reports that Renner was operating a machine called a Snow Cat when it accidentally ran over his leg. He suffered a substantial loss of blood. A neighbor was luckily able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics could arrive.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office described the injury as “traumatic” in a statement.

“Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.”

Renner owns a home at the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe resort near Reno. A snowstorm hit the area on New Year’s Eve, causing thousands to lose power.

Jeremy Renner is best known for his work as Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers. In 2008, he was up for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Hurt Locker. Renner also appeared in American Hustle (2013), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Arrival (2016), and much more.

Check out TMZ’s video here and check out one of Renner’s recent posts about the snowfall in Nevada below.