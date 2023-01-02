Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on Sunday after being involved in a “traumatic” snowplow accident, according to the Washoe County, Nevada, sheriff’s office. A representative for the actor has since confirmed that they are in “critical but stable condition.”

In a statement provided to Deadline, they cited Renner as being in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier [Sunday].”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Renner is said to have been the only person involved in the incident. Sheriff’s deputies helped arrange a flight to transport him to a nearby hospital afterward.

The rep added that Renner is in excellent hands at the hospital, but did not expand on the exact details of his injuries. His family is also with him at this time.

Renner owns a home at the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe resort near Reno. A snowstorm hit the area on New Year’s Eve, causing thousands to lose power.

Renner is perhaps best known for his work as Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers. He has made numerous appearances in Marvel Cinematic Universe films over the years. Back in 2008, he was up for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Hurt Locker. Renner also appeared in American Hustle (2013), Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Arrival (2016), and much more. He recently starred in Mayor of Kingstown, a crime-thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

In recent weeks, Renner has been sharing photos of the shocking amounts of snowfall that has been hitting his Nevada home. Check out one update from Renner below.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

