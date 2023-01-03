Jeremy Renner is out of surgery and is currently in the intensive care unit. He suffered an injury during a snow plow accident at his home in Nevada on New Year’s day. A representative for the actor provided an update on his health in a statement on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd, 2023,” his rep said, according to the NY Post. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

After a massive snowstorm in the area, Renner reportedly ran over his own leg with a snowplow. While he was losing a “serious” amount of blood, a neighbor was able to apply a tourniquet. From there, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office worked with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Remsa Health to airlift him to a nearby hospital.

The statement continued: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.”

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” his rep concluded.

Renner frequently posts about the weather near his home at the Mount Rose Ski Tahoe resort outside of Reno.

Jeremy Renner has starred in numerous films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Avengers member, Hawkeye. He was also up for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Hurt Locker in 2008.

