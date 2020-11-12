health update
- MusicSnoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gives Promising Update After StrokeCori Broadus seems to be in better spirits since her recent health scare.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsAkbar V Reveals Her Daughter Dora Is "Fighting For Her Life" In The ICU"She's a warrior," Akbar V says of Dora.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Wishes "Good Health" For Wendy Williams, But Admits They Haven't Spoken For "Years"Charlamagne Tha God recently discussed the health of his former radio partner.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKel Mitchell "Recovering At Home" After HospitalizationMitchell did not specify the nature of his medical emergency but called it "scary"By Ben Mock
- SportsLeBron James Shares Relieving News About Bronny's Chances To Play For USCLeBron gives the inside scoop on his son's chances to suit up this season. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Says He's "Startin' To Feel Like Myself" In Encouraging UpdateFoxx is continuing to recover well.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Durk Says He's "Almost Healed" In New Health UpdateLil Durk gave fans an update on his health following his recent hospitalization.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Reposts Supportive Messages After Speaking On His Health ScareJamie Foxx expressed his gratitude for the support he's received amid his health struggles.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesJamie Foxx Still Not "100%" Despite Recent AppearancesFoxx's recent outings hide a long road to recovery.By Ben Mock
- MusicChika Says She's "Feeling Loved And Understood" In Latest Health UpdateChika was recently hospitalized for kidney failure.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is "All Good" Following Health ScareHis co-star says he'll "reappear when he wants to."By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesJamie Foxx Still "Not Himself" As Recovery ContinuesFoxx's recovery remains slow.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Out Of Hospital "For Weeks" According To DaughterJamie Foxx is out of hospital, according to his daughter, and has been for some time.By Ben Mock
- SportsDamar Hamlin's Breathing Tube Removed Amid Hospital RecoveryThe 24-year-old NFL star is also able to talk after previously communicating via a clipboard.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureJeremy Renner Speaks Out While Recovering From Snow Plow AccidentThe "Avengers" actor also shared a selfie from his hospital bed.By Jada Ojii
- TVWendy Williams Says She Has “The Mind & Body Of A 25-Year-Old”The entertainer provided her fans with a health update weeks after it was announced that Sherri Shepherd will be replacing her talk show.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWestside Gunn Updates Fans After Being Rushed To HospitalWestside Gunn says he "should've been benched" himself after being rushed to the hospital last night.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJeezy Offers An Update On Jeannie Mai's Post-Surgery ConditionJeannie Mai is currently recovering at home after a bout with epiglottitis.By Alexander Cole