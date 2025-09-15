Lil Nas X Under Inpatient Treatment For Undisclosed Reason Following His L.A. Arrest

Lil Nas X was arrested in late August after walking around Los Angeles late at night in his underwear and then eventually in the nude.

Lil Nas X sounds like he's getting the help needs as he continues to rebound from his shocking arrest last month. The Georgia rapper and singer, born Montero Hill, is undergoing inpatient treatment somewhere out of California which is where he was handcuffed.

What's also undisclosed is what the "INDUSTRY BABY" artist is receiving around-the-clock care for. This update was revealed earlier today during his scheduled pre-trial hearing, per Rolling Stone. "Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels said.

She adjusted the conditions of Lil Nas X's release to comply with his inpatient care. If his "treatment changes, and he becomes outpatient, then we’ll talk," she said. Elsewhere, Judge Samuels added that the superstar's next court date will be in November.

Afterwards, Lil Nas X's lawyer, Drew Findling, who's also working with Lil Durk is his case, addressed the media. "You heard the 'treatment' word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being."

Findling continued, "He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over."

Lil Nas X Arrest

If you remember, Lil Nas X was arrested during the wee hours of the morning on August 21. He was taking a stroll through L.A. first in just his underwear and cowboy boots before eventually stripping everything off.

Police arrived around 5:40 a.m. and eventually contained him after allegedly attacking the three officers. Lil Nas X was hit with four total felony charges. They included three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and another for resisting an executive officer.

He can face up to five years behind prison bars if convicted as charged. The multi-platinum artist did remain in jail for that weekend after, eventually posting a $75,000 bond. While Nas X did show signs of being okay, he was visibly shaken up following the ordeal.

"Your girl is gonna be OK, y’all," he said in an Instagram Story post. "OK? She’s gonna be all right. Sh*t. That was f*cking terrifying... That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right."

