New Lil Nas X Footage Shows Him Completely Nude Prior To Hospitalization & Arrest

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3152
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - March 27, 2025: Lil Nas X appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing May 8, 2025 in Burbank, California. Check your local listings for times. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)
Lil Nas X was hospitalized and then promptly arrested early Thursday morning (Aug. 21) after taking a nearly nude stroll through Los Angeles.

When the shocking news about Lil Nas X broke earlier this week, we imagine you didn't think it could get any more bizarre. Well, we are here to report it has. Thanks to new footage obtained by TMZ, we now know that the Georgia singer actually got completely naked during his early morning parade through Los Angeles.

Of course, we cannot show the explicit imagery on the site, but if you want to view it, click the link here. Prior to learning this, it was reported that the hitmaker got down to just his white underwear and matching cowboy boots.

But despite being totally bare, Lil Nas X was as confident and nonchalant about it as one could be. At one point, he was even staring at the person recording him and belting Nicki Minaj's verse from "Monster." The outlet also reports that eyewitnesses saw him in this state around 5:45 a.m.

This means that the multi-platinum recording artist was out on the streets for nearly two hours. His strut reportedly started sometime around 4 a.m.

Not too long after him going nude, police arrested him and took him to the hospital for a potential overdose.

Lil Nas X Arrest
36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

We still don't know if Nas X was treated for the purported OD. However, when he was released, he was immediately taken to Van Nuys jail. He was booked with a misdemeanor charge after allegedly charging at a police officer after they were called down.

The superstar has to stay behind bars until Monday, August 25. Then, we will learn his bail, and he must face a judge as well.

Overall, this is a wild series of events for Lil Nas X. Hopefully, he's able to move on from this. We are also wishing him well amid the uncertainty of his situation. He was dealing with Bell's Palsy earlier this year which he has been recovering from.

