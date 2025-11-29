Max B Announces Comeback Album "Coke Wave 3.5" With French Montana

Max B was released from prison this year, a development that overjoyed fans and collaborators alike. Now, he's gearing up for his first full-length since his freedom, teaming up with longtime friend and collaborator French Montana for Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos.

According to an Instagram announcement, the presumed mixtape comes out on January 9 of next year, kicking off hip-hop's 2026 in a big way. Max B and French Montana's Coke Wave series is one of the most iconic parts of either catalog. The first installment came out in February of 2009, with the second arriving months later in November of the same year. While the third part never came out, Coke Wave 4 came out in 2019, so it looks like they're doubling back to cover their tracks.

We will see if this new project involves more collaborators, takes a different approach to previous installments, or surprises listeners in other ways. Even if it's more straightforward, we're sure fans will be pretty happy with it. After all, they've been waiting for new music from Max for a very long time.

Fortunately, Max B got to work quick. He recently released his "No More Tricks" single to hype up his post-prison career. However, this is for a Biggaveli solo LP, namely the next installment in another series: Public Domain 07: The First Purge. As such, maybe we will hear singles for Coke Wave 3.5 coming soon, but a full release with no lead-up ahead of this January 9, 2026 release date would also be pretty exciting.

Of course, there could also be many more projects on the way. Now that both artists can reignite their collaborative relationship and support each other on solo endeavors, only the sky seems like the limit.

Elsewhere, though, Max B's dealing with some drama. He was recently accused of jumping Ja Rule at a Brandy and Monica concert, but Ja himself and many others denied the claims. Max himself told folks to leave him out of it, and the situation quickly cleared up.