Why Was Max B In Prison?

Max B was finally released from prison over the weekend, where he had been residing since his 2009 conviction. At the time, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison on conspiracy charges for armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder.

The charges stemmed from an alleged robbery in New Jersey, for which he was accused of being an accomplice. One person was shot and killed when the incident went awry. Despite Max B not being present at the time, authorities claimed he helped orchestrate the plan.

In 2016, however, he took a plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter, which dropped his sentence to 20 years. To get his sentence reduced, his legal team argued that his original trial lawyer had a conflict of interest in the case.

Read More: Max B Asks Method Man To Get Him A Job At New York Jets Game

How Long Was Max B In Prison?

All-in-all, Max B ended up serving over 15 years in prison. French Montana confirmed that he was a free man by filming their emotional reunion over the weekend. Afterward, they both attended the New York Jets' game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

At the event, Max B met up with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Method Man, who was serving as an official photographer for the NFL. Max jokingly asked him to help him get a job in a viral clip of their interaction.

Max B also spoke with The People Gallery on Instagram for a brief interview. “I’m feeling righteous,” he said of how he's handling life as a free man. “Feeling good. I’m grateful. I’m thankful. God is good.” He also shared some fashion tips for fans, adding: "Listen, man, just be yourself… Get what you can afford, be yourself, wear what you wear. If it look good on you, own it!”