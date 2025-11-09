Max B Goes Straight To New York Jets Game After Release From Prison

Max B was in prison for 18 years, but today (Sunday, November 9), he finally returned home as a free man. Social media users expressed joy upon seeing clips of him reconnecting with friends and family, and he wasted no time in getting back out into the world for a fun time.

The Harlem rapper went straight to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey today, stopping by The People Gallery on Instagram for a quick fit check and brief interview. "I feel righteous," he remarked when asked how it feels to be home. "I'm feeling good, I'm grateful, I'm thankful. God is good." Max Biggaveli also provided fans with some styling tips. "Listen, man, just be yourself. Get what you can afford... And wear what you wear. If it looks good on you, own it."

From there, he said he's his own favorite rapper and encouraged big artist looking to work with him. "Listen, anybody that can keep up with the boss don, anybody that's an A-lister, anybody that got a sack, look me up," the 47-year-old remarked. "I'ma get you right, I'ma get you wavy."

Why Did Max B Go To Jail?

He rocked Louis Vuitton all the way down and celebrated reducing his original 75-year sentence on various conspiracy, murder, and assault charges. For those unaware, a guilty plea back in 2016 vacated his convictions and set Max's release date for today.

Meanwhile, Max B's looking to squash some hip-hop beef. A while ago, he revealed via a prison phone call that he wants to settle his issues with Jim Jones, under whom he came up as a fellow Harlem spitter.