One name that’s been swirling around the internet heavily this week: Gracie Bons, a Panamanian model, influencer, and self-proclaimed former flame of Drake. She’s best known as a plus-size, body-positivity advocate who openly discusses living with lipoedema, a condition that causes excess fat in the legs and hips. Bon has built a huge following (millions on Instagram) by sharing fashion and lifestyle content and even promoting campaigns like demanding wider airplane seats for “people like her.”

Most recently, Bons shared intimate details about an alleged fling she had with Drake, but also suggested that he went as far as blackballing her after they fell out. And while Drake addressed it head-on, it remains unclear whether this is an actual tale of heartbreak or a publicity stunt. Below is a full breakdown of everything you need to know about her and her recent controversy.

Who Is Gracie Bon, Really?

Bon’s curvaceous figure has turned her into an incredibly prominent plus-size model, especially on Instagram, where she currently has 11M followers. And that number has been climbing all year long. Bon gained early attention by drawing attention to issues faced by plus-sized women, especially as it relates to seating. In March 2025, she faced backlash after sharing a video on Instagram where she said that MacLaren needed to make bigger seats to accommodate her backside. It wasn’t the first time she called attention to her issues with beauty and body standards.

It was a moment like this that helped cement her reputation as a body-positive influencer and turned her Instagram page into a place where she could highlight the issues she faces, even if it seems a bit hyperbolic (i.e. the MacLaren bit). Moreover, these videos helped her lock in deals as a brand ambassador and model with brands like Fashion Nova.

She also has a YouTube page where she's released a few vlogs along with music videos and has clearly leveraged her fame in other avenues. In the past, she's collaborated with content creators like the NELK Boys, iShowSpeed and Adin Ross. Gracie Bon also has an OnlyFans page where she shares NSFW content.

Disneyland & Airplane Viral Fame

Gracie Bon went viral for similar complaints about Disney World and airplane seats. She’s previously revealed how her curvaceous figure has warranted demeaning looks. In February, she shared a video where she opened up about needing two seats on a ride at Disneyland. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. People were shocked to see my body, like hello this is America,” Bon said. “Almost 40% of people here are plus size, so why were they acting like I was some rare creature?... I can’t just wake up one day and be skinny, it’s 2025 and people need to realize that not everybody looks the same and that’s okay.”

And then there was the video where she revealed how she needed two seats on commercial flights. In this video, she said that she needed to purchase two seats next to each other whenever she flew because regular seats couldn’t accomodate her. Eventually, she began flexing a private jet, which ultimately put a spotlight on whether she underwent surgery and if this entire thing was merely an attempt to go viral.

In a livestream with Adin Ross, she revealed that she never had a BBL or cosmetic surgery to enhance her curves. However, she did have surgery on her upper body that accentuated her curves.

The Allegations About Drake

Gracie Bon’s story of Drake began when she appeared on La Casa De Alotoke 2, a popular Dominican talk/reality show known for provocative celebrity gossip. In November 2025, clips from her episode went viral: Bon said she and Drake had a secret fling starting back in 2020 after she slid into his Instagram DMs. She told the hosts she messaged Drake with a simple “hola” – even though she was married at the time – and that he replied within minutes. According to her recounting, this led to a private relationship that continued after her divorce. “I liked him as an artist and I sent him a message,” she explained (in Spanish) on camera. She said they even met in person multiple times, and “he had introduced me to his mom and son,” implying the relationship was serious.

Bon went on to describe how things went sour after attending Drake’s 2025 Wireless Festival performances in London. She claimed Drake began acting distant and “did not show real love or affection.” Bon also claimed that Drake invited her to exclusive events, including a party related to the NOCTA brand, but then snubbed her. She even claimed that Drake went as far as sending a plane for her and her friends to come to the UK concert, only for him to allegedly blacklist her from every afterparty.

These allegations, however, weren’t the ones that really rattled the internet. During the interview, Bon phrased her upset bluntly. She said that witnessing “weird things” at Drake’s gatherings made her uncomfortable. As she told the Alotoke hosts: “I feel like famous people do weird things but they don’t understand…” Fans noted she did not say what the “weird things” were, but she did reference Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” claiming “20 percent” of its lyrics rang true from her experience. It should be noted she insisted that he didn’t do anything illegal either. After all this, Bon said she ultimately blocked Drake on social media and cut him out of her life, marking the end of their fling.

Drake’s Response

Almost as soon as Bon’s story gained traction, Drake caught wind of it during Adin Ross’s live-stream. Drake was hanging out in the chat of Ross’ livestream when Adin began discussing Bon’s claims. Adin claimed that she was probably mad because she didn’t end up sleeping with Drake. However, Drake slid into the chat of Adin’s livestream where he called her claims “big cap.” He also clapped back at claims that he blackballed her, though that was the extent of his response to Bon’s claims.