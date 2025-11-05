Joe Budden Shares Surprising Take On Gracie Bon’s Drake Allegations And Spotify Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Recently, Panamanian model Gracie Bon alleged that she once had a fling with Drake, and that she was blackballed when it ended.

In a recent episode of Dominican reality show La Casa De Alofoke, Panamanian model Gracie Bon made some interesting claims about Drake, which quickly went viral. For one, she alleged that the two of them had a brief fling before ultimately falling out. From there, she said that she decided to cut him out of her life because he was allegedly doing "weird things" at his parties.

She later mentioned a "gringo named Adin Ross." Allegedly, he once "invited everyone who was there for us to go to a concert in UK." When she and a friend arrived, however, she allegedly "got blacklisted from every party."

"I feel like famous people do weird things, but they don't understand," Bon added. "I mean, I was like this is not the person I admired, that I was talking about and that was when it all ended."

Ross ended up discussing Bon's allegations during a stream, and Drake took the opportunity to deny them in the comments. He called them "big cap" and claimed "blackballed is crazy."

Gracie Bon & Drake

This situation, along with the streaming fraud lawsuit Spotify is now facing, were expectedly hot topics on a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. The personality claimed that he's buying Bon's allegations. He also admitted that he thinks the Toronto rapper had a right to allegedly blackball her.

"I 100% believe that he blackballed this big b*tch from the UK night scene," he explained, per joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "I also don't think there's nothing wrong with him doing that. Is that bad?"

As for the lawsuit, most of the co-hosts noted that Drake was merely used as an example. They believe this was a tactic to bring attention to it.

"You're pointing to the one guy who is probably most believable that all of these people f*cked with those songs...," Budden also said. "I feel like I've been saying at least since 2018, that the future is going to be filled with class action suits against the likes of a Spotify. And I won't name any other companies for now, but this ain't gonna be the last of it."

