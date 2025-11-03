Who Is Gracie Bon? The Model Claiming She Dated Drake

Gracie Bon has been going viral on social media in recent days for making some shocking allegations against Drake, but many fans of the Toronto rapper have never heard of her. The Panamanian model is best known for her work as a plus-size model and body-positivity advocate. Her Instagram page reveals that she has lipedema, a condition that results in the enlargement of both legs.

During an appearance on the show, La Casa De Alofoke, Gracie Bon alleged that she used to date Drake, but the two had a falling out. She claimed that he was doing "weird things" at his parties, and she was so uncomfortable that she decided to cut ties with him. "I feel like famous people do weird things but they dont understand…" she explained.

Drake eventually addressed the story during one of Adin Ross' livestreams. As Ross discussed the situation, Drake popped up in the chat to deny the allegations. He wrote that the story is "big cap" and remarked, "blackballed is crazy." Gracie Bon didn't provide any further proof to validate her claims.

Elsewhere during the interview, Gracie Bon claimed that 20 percent of what Kendrick Lamar said on his "Not Like Us" diss track was true. While she didn't clarify which lyrics she was referring to, Lamar famously raps on the song: "Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles." The track played a key role in Drake's recent defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

Drake Allegations

In other news, Drake and Adin Ross are currently facing a class action lawsuit alongside the online casino, Stake. The filing accuses the group of allegedly promoting illegal and predatory gambling.