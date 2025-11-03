"Big Cap:" Drake Responds To Gracie Bon's Allegations

After Gracie Bon made all sorts of allegations about Drake, the megastar has officially clapped back with help from Adin Ross.

Late last night, Panamanian model Gracie Bon started to go viral due to her comments about Drake on La Casa De Alofoke. The popular reality show is always going viral for a plethora of reasons. However, when a model alleges that she used to date Drake, you can be sure that there is going to be an influx of attention, especially from American audiences.

During the most recent episode, Bon levied a plethora of allegations against Drake. She claimed that they used to date, although when she cut him off, he blackballed her. Furthermore, she alleged that the artist was up to all sorts of "weird things" at his parties. She also stated that 20 percent of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" was true.

These are allegations that made their way to Adin Ross, who was even implicated in one anecdote about Wireless Festival. Ross was not amused with being mention, and discussed the allegations on his stream. In fact, Drake was in Ross' chat, where he was spamming comments. It was here where the artist denied the allegations saying "big cap" and "blackballed is crazy."

Did Gracie Bon Date Drake?

Gracie Bon says that she dated Drake, although the artist himself did not explicitly deny that specific allegation. It appears as though he was mostly denying the outlandish allegations she made, especially the one about blackballing her from events.

That said, there is now increased attention on La Casa De Alofoke, and Gracie Bon herself. Anytime Drake is mentioned, you can be sure that there is going to be fanfare around that. It should be noted that Bon did not provide any proof as it pertains to her relationship with Drake, or what she might have seen at his parties.

Drake has made his feelings on the matter quite clear. Whether or not Bon will continue to talk about Drake on La Casa De Alofoke, still remains to be seen. Although, we're sure the producers wouldn't mind.

