6ix9ine Argues That Drake's Background Exempts Him From Snitch Allegations

6ix9ine has been accusing so many rappers of snitching recently, but it seems like the federal cooperator himself has a bit more grace for Drake. Although the snitching allegations against the 6ix God are not only ancient but unconfirmed, Tekashi thinks that they shouldn't treat him with the same ire as others.

Specifically, this topic came about during the New York rapper's recent link-up with controversial hip-hop YouTuber Trap Lore Ross. They did a "snitch tier list," ranking a whole host of rappers and other big names in the industry. The higher the tier, the bigger the snitch... Allegedly, anyway. Tekashi 6ix9ine wanted to place Drizzy in the D tier (the lowest in this particular tier list) because he's not only Jewish, but also originally an actor.

First, though, Ross went over the snitching allegations against Drake. For those unaware, they concern a robbery back in 2009 for which he allegedly gave a statement. In fact, the Toronto superstar referenced this on his Kendrick Lamar diss track "Family Matters" after folks presumed K.Dot brought them up on "euphoria" via a Gunna reference. That never became super clear, but The Boy took it as a shot all the same and denied the allegations.

Here's what 6ix9ine said about Drake, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "Nah, snitching is snitching, but we're talking about levels," he remarked. "Drake is Jewish at the end of the day. He was on Degrassi. So I don't consider him a street n***a, you know what I mean? Even though he raps about all of that s**t. There is [such a thing as Jewish gangsters], but he's not one of them. *laughs* He's an actor. But snitching is snitching. But at the end of the day... Now there's rules and regulations and levels, I guess. Nah, put him on dead bottom. Just in case we might need the stimulus package, I'll put him on at the bottom."