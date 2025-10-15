6ix9ine Boldly Accuses Gunna & Drake Of Getting BBLs

6ix9ine trolled both Gunna and Drake for their physical transformations over the years during a livestream with DJ Akademiks. A clip of him suggesting that they both got BBLs and other work done on their bodies is going viral on social media.

During the stream, Ak asked 6ix9ine how he thinks Gunna has lost as much weight as he has over the last several years. "I think he got a BBL," 6ix9ine said. "Drake's your favorite rapper right? You know Drake got abs right?" From there, Akademiks expressed doubt at the idea of Drake having gotten work done.

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section, with many defending the rappers. "Gunna actually put in work to get fit," one user wrote. Another theorized: "He wants to keep Gunna in the same place as him. That’s why he keep mentioning him. He hates Gunna technically 'ratted' but still came out to high praise and respect. He couldn’t do that."

Gunna's Weight Loss

Gunna previously explained how he's lost so much weight over the last several years during an interview with XXL published in 2024. "Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out," he said at the time. As for if he's still staying in shape, he added: "Yes. I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out." Additionally, Gunna hosted his first-ever Wunna Run 5k in New York City, last month.