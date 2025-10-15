6ix9ine Boldly Accuses Gunna & Drake Of Getting BBLs

Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
6ix9ine wasn't buying the authenticity of Gunna's recent weight loss journey while streaming with DJ Akademiks.

6ix9ine trolled both Gunna and Drake for their physical transformations over the years during a livestream with DJ Akademiks. A clip of him suggesting that they both got BBLs and other work done on their bodies is going viral on social media.

During the stream, Ak asked 6ix9ine how he thinks Gunna has lost as much weight as he has over the last several years. "I think he got a BBL," 6ix9ine said. "Drake's your favorite rapper right? You know Drake got abs right?" From there, Akademiks expressed doubt at the idea of Drake having gotten work done.

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section, with many defending the rappers. "Gunna actually put in work to get fit," one user wrote. Another theorized: "He wants to keep Gunna in the same place as him. That’s why he keep mentioning him. He hates Gunna technically 'ratted' but still came out to high praise and respect. He couldn’t do that."

Read More: 6ix9ine Inundates Young Thug With Snitching Allegations In Explosive New Diss Track

Gunna's Weight Loss

Gunna previously explained how he's lost so much weight over the last several years during an interview with XXL published in 2024. "Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out," he said at the time. As for if he's still staying in shape, he added: "Yes. I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out." Additionally, Gunna hosted his first-ever Wunna Run 5k in New York City, last month.

As for Drake, he recently shot down the accusations of having a BBL during an interview with Bobbi Althoff. "People also say that I got a BBL right? They call me 'BBL Drizzy.' I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?" he joked during an appearance on her podcast.

Read More: 6ix9ine Makes Light Of King Von's Death While Recalling Shooting Video

