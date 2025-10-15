It seems like 6ix9ine wants smoke with almost everyone these days, and Young Thug is certainly no exception. Recently, he dropped off a new track called "Fax," taking aim at the YSL founder in a series of scathing bars. He brings up his snitching allegations, mentions his former friend Gunna, and more.

“Thought you was a thug, jack, gotta start yappin’/ Pipe, munch, munch, all you dudes be puttin’ sack in/ I been told you, rap ni**gas, they be cappin’,” 6ix9ine raps. “The difference between me and ni**as, I don’t duck action/ I’m really with the static […] Real life slimeball, go get a napkin/ Watch this though, I done seen a snake turn rat/ You Gunna Wunna do this, Gunna Wunna do that/ Ni**a shoulda, coulda, woulda, shut the f**k up, you a rat/ You care what you did and you can’t take it back/ Told the cops in front of the world, ni**a what the f**k is that?”

6ix9ine first previewed the fiery diss in a video on Instagram in September. He's been going after Young Thug for several months, however.

6ix9ine & Young Thug Beef

Back in August, for example, he took to his Instagram Story to weigh in on a clip of Young Thug allegedly speaking on Peewee Roscoe during an interrogation. He made it clear that he wasn't pleased, as he felt like his foe wasn't being crucified on the level that he was when he allegedly snitched.

"I never told on my friends," the rapper began. "Why everybody so quiet?" He went on to tag Lil Baby, Future, and 21 Savage. "When the songs coming out calling ya man Spider a rat?" he asked. "I DID IT AND WHAT. YOUNG THUG SAID to THE POLICE: Take my number. CALL ME. Just don't tell nobody you got my number. HOW YOU GOING TO DEFEND THAT?"