6ix9ine is one artist who never hesitates to share his takes with the world, no matter how controversial they may be. For this reason, he receives backlash pretty frequently, and this week is certainly no exception. He teamed up with DJ Akademiks for a livestream, where the internet personality asked him who had the most successful run between him, Fetty Wap, and Chief Keef.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'mma say me," 6ix9ine responded, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "Chief Keef hasn't had a good song since 2018." Ak quickly pushed back, but he persisted. He even went on to argue that it was harder for him to make it than it was for Chief Keef.

Unsurprisingly, this sparked quite the debate on X, though most agree that 6ix9ine is wildly off-base.

6ix9ine Young Thug Beef

"Sosa had a whole era and influenced a generation 69 was popping 1 year off clout chasing antics and nobody played his stuff after that Faneto and Keef shi still get play at every party, club, concert a decade later," one fan claims. "This is disrespectful to even have this convo. It’s not even close, only reason it’s being entertained is cuz Ak loves 69," another says. "STOP PLAYING," someone else demands.

This isn't the only controversy 6ix9ine has sparked in recent days, however. He also recently dropped off his new song "Fax," in which he takes aim at Young Thug. He brings up his snitching allegations, Gunna, and more.