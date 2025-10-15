6ix9ine Gets Ripped To Shreds For Claiming He Was Bigger Than Chief Keef

BY Caroline Fisher 250 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6ix9ine Bigger Than Chief Keef Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
6ix9ine is no stranger to raising eyebrows with his hot takes, and recently, he did just that during a stream with DJ Akademiks.

6ix9ine is one artist who never hesitates to share his takes with the world, no matter how controversial they may be. For this reason, he receives backlash pretty frequently, and this week is certainly no exception. He teamed up with DJ Akademiks for a livestream, where the internet personality asked him who had the most successful run between him, Fetty Wap, and Chief Keef.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'mma say me," 6ix9ine responded, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "Chief Keef hasn't had a good song since 2018." Ak quickly pushed back, but he persisted. He even went on to argue that it was harder for him to make it than it was for Chief Keef.

Unsurprisingly, this sparked quite the debate on X, though most agree that 6ix9ine is wildly off-base.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & 6ix9ine Have Drastically Different Takes On Saweetie Escorting Allegations

6ix9ine Young Thug Beef

"Sosa had a whole era and influenced a generation 69 was popping 1 year off clout chasing antics and nobody played his stuff after that Faneto and Keef shi still get play at every party, club, concert a decade later," one fan claims. "This is disrespectful to even have this convo. It’s not even close, only reason it’s being entertained is cuz Ak loves 69," another says. "STOP PLAYING," someone else demands.

This isn't the only controversy 6ix9ine has sparked in recent days, however. He also recently dropped off his new song "Fax," in which he takes aim at Young Thug. He brings up his snitching allegations, Gunna, and more.

"Thought you was a thug, sat down and started yapping / Bite, munch, munch, all you hungry, get to snackin' / I been told you 'bout these rap n****s, they be cappin' / Difference between me and n****s, I don't duck action [...] Rappers know, I done seen the snake turn a rat / Yo, Gunna Wunna do this, Gunna Wunna do that / N****s shoulda, coulda, woulda, shut the f*ck up, you a rat / You did what you did, and you can't take it back / Told the cops, "Don't tell the world", n***a, what the f*ck is that?" he raps.

Read More: 6ix9ine Boldly Accuses Gunna & Drake Of Getting BBLs

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
6ix9ine Young Thug Diss Track Hip Hop News Music 6ix9ine Inundates Young Thug With Snitching Allegations In Explosive New Diss Track 749
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.9K
Theo Wargo / Getty Images Music Lil Xan Claims Chief Keef Is Trying To Catch Him In The Streets; Sosa Calls It “Lies” 12.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.6K
Comments 0