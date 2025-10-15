Recently, Saweetie's alleged ex-manager Maybach Mayy hopped online to call her out. She alleged that the songstress owes her money, and that she's been taking advantage of her rumored new boo Jordan Sancho financially.

"I wanna make 1 thing clear, i booked her for an appearance to visit the chelsea stadium & support the soccer team...instead of paying me she fell in love w the client & told him not to pay me. i was a road manger w her getting her deals. i was solid to this girl. she got what she wanted & never paid me," Mayy alleged. "Simple i want my money!"

From there, she posted screenshots of some text messages she allegedly exchanged with the songstress. “When b*tches run it up on Jadon how much they doing in a weekend?” Saweetie allegedly asked in one.

“Sancho after you done paying & getting tattoos of a hoe u barley know, run me my money, she hates her career so you came right on time like the trick you are," Mayy wrote.

Saweetie Escorting Allegations

“Pay up coke head for I start naming the rest of the husbands you was playin w!” she added. “[Cocaine], witchcraft, & liquor is one hell of a mix, send me my bread home [wrecker]! @saweetie." Unsurprisingly, the shocking allegations have earned big reactions from social media users and peers. During a recent stream for example, DJ Akademiks and 6ix9ine weighed in.

While Ak appeared to have his doubts, the same couldn't be said for 6ix9ine. "Ain't nothing wrong with that," he said in response to the escorting allegations, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "Any n**** who's with Saweetie got to pay." He even theorized that there was a financial element to her relationship with her ex, YG.