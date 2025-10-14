Earlier this month, Saweetie's alleged ex-manager Maybach Mayy took to social media to put her on blast. In a series of Instagram posts, she accused her of owing her money, using her rumored new boyfriend Jadon Sancho for money, and more.

"I wanna make 1 thing clear, i booked her for an appearance to visit the chelsea stadium & support the soccer team...instead of paying me she fell in love w the client & told him not to pay me. i was a road manger w her getting her deals. i was solid to this girl. she got what she wanted & never paid me," she alleged. "Simple i want my money!"

She even shared screenshots of text messages she allegedly sent the "Boffum" performer. “When b*tches run it up on Jadon how much they doing in a weekend?” she allegedly wrote. “Sancho after you done paying & getting tattoos of a hoe u barley know, run me my money, she hates her career so you came right on time like the trick you are.”

Saweetie & Offset

“Pay up coke head for I start naming the rest of the husbands you was playin w!” Maybach Mayy added. “[Cocaine], witchcraft, & liquor is one hell of a mix, send me my bread home [wrecker]! @saweetie." Unfortunately, however, the drama didn't stop there.

Recently, Maybach Mayy went live to allege that Sancho told her to take her story to the internet after she asked for the money she alleges she's owed, as captured by Live Bitez.

Maybach Mayy and Sancho aren't the only reason Saweetie is making headlines these days, however. During a recent appearance on Keke Palmer's podcast, Offset was also asked whether or not his falling out with Quavo had anything to do with her.

"No, man. It was a rumor, man. And I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro," he explained. "I don't really want to touch on [it], but it's something deeper than that, I think that was a thing that–a bug that I heard. I think people was trying to tear my situation down in that situation."