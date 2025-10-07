Offset Confronts Rumor He Fell Out With Quavo Over Saweetie

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent podcast appearance, Offset decided to set the record straight about some longstanding rumors once and for all.

Rumors that Offset and Quavo's falling out was the result of an alleged affair with Saweetie have been floating around for years now. During a recent appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, however, the "Love You Down" performer decided to set the record straight once and for all. According to him, they went their separate ways for different reasons.

"No, man. It was a rumor, man. And I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro," he explained. "I don't really want to touch on [it], but it's something deeper than that. I think that was a thing that–a bug that I heard. I think people was trying to tear my situation down in that situation."

"We men, so we don't play those games," he continued. "We don't even know how to do that. And so it was just like–that was a weird thing, though. That was kind of crazy."

Offset & Quavo

Offset might insist that Saweetie had nothing to do with the demise of his friendship with Quavo, but some of his industry peers believe otherwise. During a recent appearance on One Night with Steiny, for example, 6ix9ine reignited the rumors. He also suggested that if Offset did allegedly sleep with Saweetie, that makes him a "rat."

“All these rappers is rats,” he explained. “I’m not saying these [are] facts, but this is the rumor. Quavo’s girl was Saweetie, right? They said Offset slept with Saweetie, that’s why the Migos fell out. The game is full of rats. If you sleep with your homie girl, that’s rat material. When you join the streets, you sign up for loyalty, right? All these street dudes got ‘Loyalty’ tatted."

“Why did Migos split?," he continued. "Why was Takeoff and Quavo riding around dolo for so long? What did Offset do so harmful to not be part of Migos? They still not together til now, and they already lost Takeoff.”

