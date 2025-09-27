Offset Sparks Dreka Gates Dating Rumors After Posting Her On IG

Offset is still moving on from his divorce from Cardi B, whereas Dreka Gates recently filed for divorce from Kevin.

Offset has had a pretty busy 2025 thanks to his new album KIARI and a lot of drama, which mostly revolves around his romantic life. While his divorce from Cardi B is the leading gossip headline, there's a lot of conversation around his possible new romantic partners, including Dreka Gates.

Furthermore, this speculation surged thanks to an Instagram Story post from the former Migo caught by Hot 97, in which he reposted her recent photoshoot and soundtracked it with his song "Different Spaces." "Shawty a baddie, she belong to me," he paired the post with lyrics, which sent fans into a frenzy.

Of course, take this with a massive grain of salt, as this doesn't confirm anything regarding relationship rumors for these two. However, it is notable thanks to both of their recent romantic situations. Offset's Cardi B split has been volatile and ugly to witness, whereas Dreka recently filed for divorce after nine years with Kevin Gates. She cited "irreconcilable differences" but there isn't much other detail about this split or the custody and spousal support requests in question.

Kevin Gates Divorce

What's more is that this is Kevin Gates' second divorce this year. Following a viral bling, Brittany Renner confirmed that they got a divorce not even two months later. "What I will say is that I followed my heart ... And that's more than what most people can say in this world," she remarked about the split. It's unclear how this impacted the Dreka situation, if at all.

Elsewhere, Offset is focusing on his craft. It seems like his next effort will be a joint one, as Gunna recently confirmed that they're working on a collab album.

"When we work, it's organic, it's not forced," Wunna expressed during a recent interview. "It's fun, we are having a good time. He come with the beats or I come with some beats. Turbo come in and we just collaborate. And I think we just put that battery in each other's back when we in that studio, too. So that's why the music sound how it sound. We pushing each other... It's in the works."

