Cardi B and Offset's divorce has been anything but easy. The former pair decided to go their separate ways for good last year while the femcee was pregnant with their third child. They've since traded countless insults and accusations online, and according to Cardi, the situation hasn't gotten much better. During a recent chat with fans on Twitter Spaces, she accused the ex-Migo of trying to make her pay his taxes and hand over one of her properties.

“The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m not, I’m fighting for that,” she alleged, as captured by Bardi Unfiltered. “I’m not gonna stop living my life because I’m practically still married because somebody wants to hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it. So that’s what I’m going through in life.”

This isn't the first time fans have heard about the divorce getting messy, however. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Cardi was asked whether or not things between her and her ex are peaceful. "It's not peaceful at all," she said. "I can't even talk about it because it's a court thing, but it is not peaceful."

Read More: Cardi B Replacing The Weeknd As Headliner At Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Album Sales

A messy divorce is far from all that's on Cardi's plate these days. Last week, she finally unleashed her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? It boasts features from the likes of Summer Walker, Kehlani, Selena Gomez, Tyla, and more. The project is expected to move between 125K and 150K album-equivalent units in its first week. She also just announced that she's expecting her fourth child, this time with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Shortly after sharing the big news, it was reported that model Lord Gisselle accused the athlete of being the father of her child. Luckily, it doesn't look like she's letting all of this get her down.

In response to the paternity drama, she quoted Shirley Brown’s 1974 song "Woman To Woman" on Instagram Live. “That’s your baby daddy, bitch? That’s my baby daddy, too,” she said.