Cardi B Replacing The Weeknd As Headliner At Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B is going to be able to give fans an early sneak peek at what AM I THE DRAMA? is going to sound like live. That's because The Weeknd, who was slated as to perform at this weekend's Global Citizen Festival, is no longer performing. The now former headliner shared this update on his Instagram Story, per Billboard.

"I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen," he said today, September 22. "Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply. Thank you for understanding and support."

Shakira was going to be his co-headlining act, with Tyla, Ayra Starr, Mariah the Scientist, and more as the other attractions. The organizers for the Global Citizen Festival announced Cardi B as Abel Tesfaye's replacement just hours ago.

On their Instagram page they write, "She’s bringing the DRAMA to #GlobalCitizenFestival 🖤❤️ This weekend, the one and only @iamcardib comes home to New York City to take the Central Park stage! Want to be there? Head over to the link in bio to get tickets today."

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA? Tour

Hugh Evans, the CEO of Global Citizen, expressed his gratitude for her joining the lineup. "We are incredibly grateful to Cardi B, who has joined the Global Citizen Festival lineup. She’s an outstanding performer who will light up Central Park in spectacular fashion.

He continued, "We wish The Weeknd support and want to thank him and his fans for all taking action with us to help end extreme poverty."

The South Bronx femcee sounds more than ready to rock the Central Park crowd, sharing her excitement in a statement. "Central Park, I’m coming for you!!! I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival."

Cardi B continues, "This one’s not like other music festivals — this one is about coming together to help children around the world, and I’m so proud to support such an important cause. New York City — see you Saturday. Let’s get it!!!"