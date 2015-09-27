global citizen festival
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Drops Out Of 2023 Global Citizen Festival LineupFans speculate that Megan might be joining Beyoncé in Houston instead.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureJ. Lo, Ja Rule, & LL Cool J Link Up In NYC For Global Citizen Festival RehearsalThe trio will be reportedly be performing 5 songs together today.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce's Hairstyle At The Global Citizen Festival Has Left Fans Extremely HappyBeyonce ditched the blonde for the first time in a while.By Chantilly Post
- MusicWatch Beyonce & Jay-Z Headline Global Citizen Festival In South AfricaWatch The Carters headline the Global Citizen stage.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B's Sis Hennessy Shades Nicki Minaj: "Nicki Be On Stage Looking Like A Crackhead”Hennessy defends her sister's shaky performance at the Global Citizen Festival.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Was "Nervous & Sweaty" During Global Citizen PerformanceShe powered through her first big post-baby show.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B's "So Excited" For Global Citizen Fest; First Performance Since Giving BirthCardi B's debut performance since giving birth is just days away. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyStevie Wonder Takes a Knee At Global Citizen FestivalStevie Wonder responds to Donald Trump.
By Milca P.
- NewsBeyonce Brings Out Michelle Obama & Ed Sheeran At Global Citizen FestBeyonce brought out Michelle Obama, and performed with Ed Sheeran and Eddie Vedder at this year's Global Citizen Festival.By Trevor Smith