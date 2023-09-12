Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out Of 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly dropped out of headlining the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, just eleven days before the event. According to a statement from the festival, as reported by Billboard, she is no longer able to make it “due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict." She was originally slated to be one of the festival's headliners, alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chili Peppers. It is currently uncertain if a replacement act will be secured. The festival is scheduled to be held at the Great Lawn in New York's Central Park on Saturday, September 23rd.

Numerous fans on social media are speculating that Megan's absence might hint at something else. Fans are hoping this means a potential appearance at Beyoncé's Houston show in Texas, scheduled for the same day as the Global Citizen Festival. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this. Both artists hail from Houston and collaborated on a remix of Megan's viral hit "Savage," released in March 2020. Megan has frequently acknowledged Beyoncé's influence on her artistic journey.

Fans Speculate Megan Might Be Joining Beyonce In Houston Instead

Although Megan won't be able to perform at Global Citizen Festival, audiences will still be able to enjoy other sets. Conan Gray and Stray Kids are also slated to take the stage at this year's festival. Streaming information for the event will be available shortly. Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled to make a special appearance at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards. She will perform "Bongos" live for the first time alongside Cardi B.

The Global Citizen Festival is set to take place in New York City's Central Park. The festival's primary goal is to take immediate action to combat extreme poverty. They are advocating for world leaders to address not only this issue but also the climate crisis and gender equity for women and girls. The timing of the concert and its initiatives aligns with a September gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. To earn tickets for the event, music lovers can participate in an action through either the Global Citizen app or the organization's website at www.globalcitizen.org.

